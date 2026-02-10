2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fresh first round predictions following Super Bowl 60

25. Chicago Bears - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Chicago Bears will make notable changes along the defensive front seven this offseason. We could not only see a major trade, but also a first-round investment as well.

26. Buffalo Bills - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is elite with the ball in his hands, and it's not a mystery that the Buffalo Bills need some wide receiver help. Had they been able to field an average room in 2025, they'd have likely made it to the Super Bowl.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Another team that needs a defensive line boost, the San Franciso 49ers are almost guaranteed to address this unit either early in free agency or in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

28. Houston Texans - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

If Monroe Freeling can't cut it at tackle, he could always kick inside to guard. You get the sense that the Texans offensive line is another quality starter away from truly coming together.

29. Los Angeles Rams - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

After taking a top tackle prospect earlier in this mock draft, the Rams address a key area of need and bolster the secondary with Brandon Cisse from South Carolina.

30. Denver Broncos - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Denver Broncos could get an old-school linebacker at pick 30 in CJ Allen. He may need some fine-tuning in the NFL, but Allen is already strong against the run, and the Broncos have had some linebacker inconsistencies in recent years.

31. New England Patriots - Ahkeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Patriots have a ton of resources to add considerable talent this offseason. The front office could target a best player available mentality while also addressing a position of need.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Adding to a strength is a great idea, but the Seahawks do have some notable free agents in the secondary this coming offseason as well.