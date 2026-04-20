2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fresh top-10 mock draft with ridiculous trades

5. New York Giants - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Giants take Caleb Downs at pick five, and as some have pointed out, new head coach John Harbaugh might want his New York version of Kyle Hamilton on the backend of the Giants defense. With Downs, while not quite the prospect or playmaker as Hamilton, fits into that 'do it all' defensive back role.

His having a "S" attached to his name as a safety could turn people off seeing him going this high, but he's truly more than that and is going to be a successful professional for a long time.

6. New York Giants (via CLE) - Sonny Styles, ILB, Ohio State

Trade! Could the Giants use their newly-acquired 10th overall pick, package another pick, and move up four spots with the Cleveland Browns? I don't see why not. The Browns may have a desire to move down and acquire more capital for their own rebuild, but the Giants could see an avenue to compete in the NFC East.

Taking Sonny Styles in this mock draft, the Giants get two of the blue-chip players in this year's class and end up with two top-6 selections in a major, defense-altering series of picks.

7. Washington Commanders - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Commanders say 'to heck with the arm length!' and take Rueben Bain Jr, a slam-dunk prospect who simply understands how to get to the quarterback. As I have said before here, people are going to end up overthinking Bain. He'll be an impact starter immediately.

8. New Orleans Saints - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Perhaps the most polished cornerback in the class, Mansoor Delane heads inside the top-10 and goes to the Saints, a team that could use a boost in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's unit flew under the radar but was a much-improved group from 2024 into 2025.

9. Arizona Cardinals (via KC) - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Monroe Freeling might be the best overall tackle prospect in the class. The Cardinals don't have a quarterback to take here at pick nine, but bolstering the trenches is still the next-best thing they can do.

10. Cleveland Browns (via NYG) - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

In an ideal world, the Browns might prefer moving down, acquiring more capital, and still being able to land Carnell Tate. He's the best wide receiver in the class and is of the George Pickens-variety. He's going to be an instant playmaker for the Browns and does immediately step into that WR1 role.