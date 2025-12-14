2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

5. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Call us hopeless romantics in this one because I'm actually buying that the Saints might have found themselves a long-term match with Tyler Shough. At the very least, Shough appears to have bought himself some runway for next year, especially if the Saints feel like the sample he's put out there is franchise QB worthy. They owe it to him to give him an offseason unless there is a no-brainer for their offense here.

6. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

There is no team in this year's draft that needs a true threat off the edge more than the Washington Commanders. And David Bailey has probably been the best all-around pass rusher in college football this season. The Commanders would probably sprint to the podium to turn in a card with his name on it and address their biggest weakness.

7. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Speaking of sprinting to the podium, I don't think there would be any hesitation on the part of the New York Jets here if this was the scenario presented to them. Realistically, I think some team (like the Jets) will have to trade up into the top 3 overall picks to get Mendoza, maybe even #1 overall if Arch Manning doesn't declare.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

One of the stories to watch this offseason is going to be what happens with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. I think it's a foregone conclusion that he's going to be traded, and the Cardinals will need to find another long-term solution at the quarterback position. In this 2026 NFL mock draft scenario, that's Oregon's breakout star QB Dante Moore.