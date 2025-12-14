2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

As much money as they have invested in their core pieces, you can't help but think the Bengals are going into the 2026 offseason a complete mess. They need to figure out what has Joe Burrow so sullen and somber these days, and they've got to figure out their defense. Peter Woods would be a safe pick here and would upgrade the middle of that defense instantly.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

I wouldn't be surprised to see the Los Angeles Rams double up on defensive backs in this year's draft with two first-round picks. Jermod McCoy has long been considered the CB1 of the class, but that's becoming more and more cemented with what we've seen on the field from other guys. Even with his injury last January, he's held onto this status.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

I don't see Aaron Jones or even Jordan Mason being the long-term options at running back for the Vikings. They don't need to spend a first-round pick on the position, necessarily, but a player like Jeremiyah Love will cause you to abandon your other plans. He's an elite playmaker and offensive weapon who will be a rookie of the year favorite if he lands in Minnesota.

12. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

This offseason should be when we see some finality to the Dolphins' releationship with Tyreek Hill. They'll need to find someone else to pair up with Jaylen Waddle on the outside, and Makai Lemon could be the perfect fit. The playmaker out of USC has seen his 2026 NFL Draft stock on the rise all year long.