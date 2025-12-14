2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

13. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Ravens could have a variety of different needs this offseason that weren't exactly foreseen at the beginning of the year. For a team like this, however, it's a safe bet that they're going to capitalize on the fall of any top-tier prospect who probably has no business being on the board, and that happens to be Auburn pass rusher Keldric Faulk in this scenario.

14. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Kansas City Chiefs felt like they had found the one missing piece for their offensive line with Josh Simmons this past year, but Simmons is dealing with injuries and off-field stuff as a rookie (big reasons he fell in the 2025 NFL Draft), and they might have long-term issues at left guard and right tackle now. Spencer Fano can at least come in and help at the right tackle spot if the Chiefs want to move on from Jawaan Taylor.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone from being the "Cardiac Bucs" early in the season to the "Wannabe Bucs" in short order. This team has so much talent, yet they seem to struggle with consistency every single year. You can't go wrong building through the trenches on either side, but what's really going to turn this ship around?

16. Dallas Cowboys: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Ever since they traded Micah Parsons, people have been expecting the Dallas Cowboys to use at least one of their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on the EDGE rusher position. And here, they deliver. Cashius Howell wouldn't even have to move all that far coming from the Texas A&M program, which has been cranking out one top-tier prospect after another on the defensive front these days.