2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

17. Detroit Lions: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Detroit Lions didn't do enough in the 2025 offseason to truly upgrade their edge position, and they're reaping what they've sown this season. TJ Parker hasn't exactly been the dominant force many expected before the start of the season, but he still projects as a very good long-term starter at the next level. He might even be a steal in this spot.

18. New York Jets (from Colts): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

It seems a little cliché when it comes to this pick, but you can see the Jets using this Colts selection to replace Sauce Gardner if it makes sense, right? Mansoor Delane would be a great pickup for the Colts here in the middle of the first round. He's been outstanding for LSU this season with a pair of interceptions and a career-best 11 passes defensed.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Pittsburgh Steelers (or some other NFL team) might have to move way up in the 2026 NFL Draft order to select Ty Simpson, who was #2 overall on Dane Brugler's latest big board. If he falls to this point, there's almost no question that they would take him. The Steelers don't have a long-term solution at the quarterback position and appear poised for another quick fix after Aaron Rodgers retires.

20. Carolina Panthers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Carolina Panthers have been one of the NFL's best stories so far this season, especially with their turnaround on the defensive side of the ball. It hasn't been perfect, but they've at least had some great games and they were opportunistic against the Rams. With that in mind, they still need to add more playmakers and Sonny Styles has the type of range to be a dynamic three-down player at the next level.