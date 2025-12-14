2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

There are a lot of issues with the Philadelphia Eagles right now, but I don't see them making any sort of sweeping change at quarterback or anything. Maybe they will trade AJ Brown for the right price. Ultimately, we know Howie Roseman wants to add big men early and often in the draft. If Kadyn Proctor is still sitting there, getting him with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would be massive for his development.

22. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

No matter which side of the line of scrimmage you want to pick here, I think a big man is the move for the Houston Texans. They need help on both the offensive and defensive lines. this isn't a great offensive line draft, but a player like Caleb Banks could be fun here if the Texans clear him of any off-field concerns there may be.

23. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

Whether you're looking off the edge or on the interior defensive line, I think this pick for the Bears almost has to be on the defensive front. As much as we've seen the Bears thrive this season when it comes to creating takeaways, they can raise the floor of the defense as a whole if they invest more in the pass rush and defensive front.

24. Buffalo Bills: Kevin Koncepcion, WR, Texas A&M

One thing that has become abundantly clear over the course of the 2025 season is the Buffalo Bills' need to upgrade the wide receiver position. Ever since they traded away Stefon Diggs before the 2024 season, that position has been a problem area for the team. Kevin Koncepcion has been phenomenal this year at Texas A&M and could be a go-to threat for Josh Allen.