2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Chargers went after an offensive weapon with their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (RB Omarion Hampton) and they could very well do it again here in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kenyon Sadiq might absolutely skyrocket with his stock after the offseason process, especially because it looks like he's clearly the top tight end in this class, but he would be another fun weapon for Justin Herbert.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

The San Francisco 49ers invested heavily on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, and I think we're going to see them do the same on offense in the 2026 NFL Draft. There might be a little more balance, especially in the early rounds, but they have a chance in this scenario to go after the top overall interior lineman in the class (potentially), and they can't pass that up.

27. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The injury to Martin Emerson before the start of the season was massive, but the Browns also traded away former first-round pick Greg Newsome this year. Maybe the Browns' front office is preparing to reload a little bit in the secondary after this season, and you certainly couldn't blame them for taking advantage of value here with Avieon Terrell, who might be the best player overall on the board.

28. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

One of the trades the Cowboys made at the deadline this year could give us a hint at one of their top priorities in the 2026 NFL Draft. They brought in linebacker Logan Wilson to shore up the linebacker spot in a trade with the Bengals, but that's just a quick fix for the time being. Pairing up CJ Allen with DeMarvion Overshown could be a great first-round investment.