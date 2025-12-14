2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

29. Seattle Seahawks: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

After the Seattle Seahawks used a first-round pick on Grey Zabel in 2025, I wonder if we're going to see them continue to invest in that offensive line. The defense and vision for a lot of the young players is coming to life under head coach Mike Macdonald, but if you can protect Sam Darnold, you can build on something truly special that's been established on that side of the ball going forward.

30. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Giving Drake Maye another top-tier weapon is kind of a scary proposition at this point. The Patriots will likely keep an extremely open mind with their top pick in this year's draft, maybe even considering using it to acquire a veteran pass rusher or offensive lineman. Either way, getting a big-bodied target here like Boston would make an already good offense even scarier.

31. Los Angeles Rams: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

We teased the possibility earlier in this 2026 NFL mock draft scenario, but the Los Angeles Rams have ultimate flexibility in the first round of next year's draft. We typically have them taking a quarterback here, but the decision by LaNorris Sellers to return to school for another year has caused us to pivot to a different South Carolina prospect. They pair up Jermod McCoy with one of the top breakout corners in college football: Brandon Cisse. This would give the Rams an enviable young core in the back end of their defense.

32. Denver Broncos: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

This is a tough scenario for the Denver Broncos. This is a team that could absolutely use its first-round pick to trade for a veteran at a position of need, especially with Bo Nix on his rookie deal for the next handful of years. Using a first-round pick on an off-ball linebacker is not exactly the most exciting scenario for the Broncos, but it would fit their biggest need. Jake Golday has been wildly productive the past couple of seasons and has been skyrocketing up 2026 NFL Draft boards.