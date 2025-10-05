2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with new QBs

5. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Not only are we seeing Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore emerge as a 1st-round player for the 2026 NFL Draft, but we might be seeing him emerge as a possible top-5 overall pick. Moore has been outstanding this season, and his showing in a hostile environment last week against Penn State really pushed him up the draft board even further. The Cleveland Browns would love to build their franchise around someone with a bit of a higher floor than they’ve had in the past.

At least now, the Browns will get a closer look at Dillon Gabriel to make as informed of a decision about the future as they possibly can.

6. Carolina Panthers: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

At this rate, it’s looking like the best possible outcome for both the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young is a parting of ways after this season. We’ll see how the rest of the year progresses, but I’m less convinced by the week that the Panthers have their franchise QB of the future.

Dave Canales did not pick Bryce Young, he was given Bryce Young. If the Panthers choose Canales over Young, they’ve got to let him pick his own guy. And here, they give the fans a little bit of fan service by taking the dynamic LaNorris Sellers right out of their own backyard.

7. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The early run on quarterbacks gives the Cincinnati Bengals a chance to capitalize on some of the top defensive players falling in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, and that’s precisely what they do. Maybe they can get this guy signed before training camp? All kidding aside, if the Bengals could land a prospect the caliber of Peter Woods, it would go a long way toward revamping their defensive front, which is likely to lose Trey Hendrickson this offseason.

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders probably can’t afford to be picky about what defensive player falls to them in this pick slot. Head coach Pete Carroll is there for a good time, not a long time. The personnel defensively for the Raiders right now is a hodge-podge of failed former first-round picks and “my guys” for the coaching staff and front office. Caleb Downs could be a nice building block for them.