2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with new QBs

9. New York Giants: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The New York Giants seem very excited about the early returns on the Jaxson Dart investment, and they should be. Dart is a talented young player who could end up being the franchise QB this team has lacked since they drafted Eli Manning. Something they will need desperately is help on the offensive line for Dart. Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is a free agent after the year, and it doesn’t seem like the Giants are going to be banking too much on former first-rounder Evan Neal.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The dust has yet to settle on the CB1 discussion for the 2026 NFL Draft, but LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is looking like a strong candidate at this point. For the Los Angeles Rams, the cornerback position is arguably the biggest need on the roster, and with the way Matthew Stafford has been playing, they can keep building around him with blue-chip guys on both sides of the ball.

11. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

At one point, it looked like this offensive line class was going to be otherworldly. As the season has gone along, it looks like it might be one of the biggest disappointments of the year so far. Either way, the Houston Texans can’t really afford to be picky at this point. They just traded Cam Robinson to the Browns, and the overhaul of their offensive line has continued. Houston’s handling of the offensive line has been a disappointment given CJ Stroud’s simultaneous regression, so they need to keep investing.

12. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

We’ve gotten the progression from Drake Maye early on this season that many had hoped to see, but the Patriots clearly still have some work to do when it comes to getting help around him. Denzel Boston is a big-bodied receiver whose red zone production is reason enough for the Patriots to bring him in, but this guy’s physicality in the run game will endear him to a coach like Mike Vrabel as well.