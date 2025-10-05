2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with new QBs

13. Arizona Cardinals: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

Well, we talked about the fact that this year’s offensive line class has been underwhelming on the field, but that doesn’t mean NFL teams are going to be taking these guys off their boards. When it comes to big men who can move, teams will bet on traits. The Arizona Cardinals have Jonah Williams set to hit NFL free agency in 2026 and could be looking for a new starting right tackle. Kadyn Proctor has the ability to be a long-time starter in the NFL, and some team is going to take a chance on that potential, even if he’s struggled a bit this season.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Alright, let’s throw a little bit of a twist in here. The Chicago Bears are usually the team that gets Jeremiyah Love in these 2026 NFL mock draft projections, but here, we’ve got a division rival getting to him first. Love has been one of the most dynamic playmakers in all of college football and would add a huge element to the Vikings’ offense. The Vikings are going to have to move on from Aaron Jones soon, and who knows if Jordan Mason will be considered a featured option. The running game needs a jolt for Kevin O’Connell.

15. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

It doesn’t matter what level of the defense you want to see them address; the Dallas Cowboys have to do something about the product we’ve seen on the field for the first month of the season. After trading Micah Parsons to the Packers, the Cowboys obviously created a bit of a hole themselves, so they’ve got to nail their upcoming picks in the draft. Keldric Faulk has some great size and versatility to move around the defensive front and be a weapon.

16. Chicago Bears: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

The Chicago Bears have been projected to take a running back in the last 800 mock drafts we’ve made, so let’s go a different direction for a change. When Ben Johnson was with the Detroit Lions, they obviously had the two-headed monster of Montgomery and Gibbs at the running back position, but those guys benefited from an absolutely elite offensive line. Jonah Jackson isn’t a long-term piece for the Bears and Francis Mauigioa can play guard if needed.