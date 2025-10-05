2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with new QBs

17. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This would be a godsend for the Denver Broncos, who have gotten almost nothing so far this season from free agent acquisition Evan Engram. The Broncos clearly want to go young at just about every position on the roster, and Kenyon Sadiq is the most dynamic tight end in the country right now. He’s also a physical and willing blocker. This would be an ideal fit for Denver in the 2026 NFL Draft.

18. San Francisco 49ers: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

As many injuries as we’ve seen for the 49ers in recent years, I’m not sure this would be as much of a luxury as a necessity. The 49ers moved on from Deebo Samuel in the 2025 offseason, and they’ve yet to see Brandon Aiyuk on the field. Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings have both missed time. It might be time to do a little bit of a reset at the receiver position, and Tate could be the next great Ohio State prospect.

19. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Browns took a quarterback prospect earlier in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and here they get him some help on their already elite defense. The Browns might prefer to have a top-tier offensive line prospect available to them here, but they probably wouldn’t scoff at the chance to strengthen a strength. TJ Parker has been widely projected as a top-flight EDGE player over the last six months, so getting him to add even more talent in the pass rush department could create a lot of extra opportunities for a young QB.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

At some point, the Steelers are going to need to hit the reset button all over the roster. They have one of the oldest teams in the entire league, and so far, things are going okay for them. But the quarterback position will be in focus this offseason, and I’m guessing Pittsburgh’s higher ups are going to think too highly of the roster to take whatever QB is left at this point. Upgrading the cornerback position could be next in the priority order, possibly right alongside getting younger at receiver.