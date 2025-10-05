2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with new QBs

21. Washington Commanders: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

If there’s one team that is hoping the first round is going to be saturated with pass rush prospects, it’s got to be the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have done a good job of creating pass rush so far under head coach Dan Quinn, but they need better personnel, and a young player like Rhodes could be exactly what they need. He’s been one of the best pass rushers in the country so far this season with five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

22. Indianapolis Colts: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

A program like Ohio State is always going to draw attention, but this team is cranking out pro prospects like never before. This guy is a game-changing player for any defense with his ability to attack the line of scrimmage, stack-and-shed, as well as be a quarterback spy. He’s got the ability to make it feel like you’ve got 12 guys on your defense. The Colts will love his traits and instant impact potential.

23. Seattle Seahawks: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Seahawks have gone after Sonny Styles in back-to-back mock drafts, and in this instance, they make it Ohio State linebackers with back-to-back picks. Sonny Styles has been a productive three-down player for the last three years at Ohio State, and is a converted safety whose athleticism will be perfect for what Mike Macdonald has historically coveted at the linebacker position. The NFL doesn’t usually prioritize off-ball linebackers in the first round, but this could be a unique year.

24. Baltimore Ravens: LT Overton, EDGE/DL, Alabama

You can almost always take it to the bank that the Baltimore Ravens are going to find great value at every juncture of the NFL Draft, and this would be no different. In a year where there might be a lack of truly “elite” EDGE prospects at the top end, someone like LT Overton could fly under the radar. A hybrid player like Overton would have previously been classified as a “tweener” by the NFL, but his versatility can help a team like the Ravens, who love drafting Crimson Tide prospects.