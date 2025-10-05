2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with new QBs

25. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

There will be a lot of hype around this selection because it’s the first pick the Dallas Cowboys will make after trading away Micah Parsons. I would be shocked if they used this selection to do anything but upgrade their defensive front. The Cowboys already landed Keldric Faulk earlier on in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and here they get another powerhouse product from the SEC in Caleb Banks. Banks has some off-field questions working agianst him, but the talent is there to be a top-15 player overall.

26. Kansas City Chiefs: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

There are a lot of directions we could see the Kansas City Chiefs go in next year’s NFL Draft. The Chiefs could be looking at a full-scale rebuild of their offensive skill positions, so seeing them go on the offensive side of the ball wouldn’t shock anyone. But the Chiefs’ calling card the past few years has been their defense, and they need to keep investing on that side of the ball. AJ Harris would be the first-ever Penn State defensive back taken in the 1st round of the NFL Draft, believe it or not.

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Los Angeles Chargers lost veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack to an injury, and might have major issues on both sides of the line of scrimmage despite their investments there in both free agency and the NFL Draft. The Chargers need more of a dynamic presence off the edge and with Mack hurt, the need for another player there is amplified. Cashius Howell has been a big-time pass rusher for the Aggies and is finally getting some hype after producing while he was at Bowling Green as well.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

All offseason, the talk around Tennessee’s program – at least for the 2026 NFL Draft – has revolved around cornerback Jermod McCoy. As McCoy has slowly made his way back from an injury suffered back in January, another force has emerged for the Vols program. Colton Hood has been phenomenal so far this season after transferring from Colorado, breaking up five passes in five games and already racking up a pair of defensive touchdowns. He’s a tremendous playmaker and a great value late in the 1st round.