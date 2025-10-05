2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with new QBs

29. Los Angeles Rams: John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season is truly the mark of something special, as all of Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Dillon Gabriel, Spencer Rattler, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams will be starting for different NFL teams. It’s time we acknowledge, perhaps that Oklahoma is “QBU” as far as the NFL is concerned. And John Mateer called next. The Los Angeles Rams could be the ideal NFL fit for Mateer, whose gamer mentality plays perfectly with Sean McVay’s style. He could be the ideal heir apparent to Matthew Stafford.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Philadelphia Eagles make it back-to-back Oklahoma players, and back-to-back prospects making their respective debuts in the 1st round of our 2026 NFL mock draft series. R Mason Thomas is a pressure machine off the edge, and brings a great combination of speed and physicality. He might not have the measurables to land in the top-20 overall picks, but a situation like the Eagles suits him perfectly. He can thrive in the Vic Fangio defense, especially early on as a rotational player.

31. Detroit Lions: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

We already know the Detroit Lions are not concerned with anyone’s thoughts on positional value when it comes to the NFL Draft, so they would not be afraid to take yet another off-ball linebacker early in the NFL Draft like they did with Jack Campbell a few years back. Alex Anzalone may not be in Detroit much longer, and Anthony Hill is an absolute baller who flies around the field, living behind the line of scrimmage.

32. Buffalo Bills: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a long history of producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen, and Gennings Dunker could be the latest stud prospect for them. Some outlets are split on what his current projection is, but with experience at right tackle as well as both guard positions, NFL teams could be salivating over the chance to get this guy in their program. The Bills have a lot of pending free agents on both sides of the line of scrimmage, so a player like Dunker could help them immediately at left guard if David Edwards is gone after the season.