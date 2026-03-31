2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with skyrocketing QB

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The New York Giants have one of the best defensive lines in the entire NFL, and getting an athlete like Sonny Styles to play behind them is a cheat code. The Giants already brought in Tremaine Edmunds to upgrade the position this offseason, and Styles would give them another unicorm type of athlete to plug and play.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

In a draft class that is lacking true blue-chip talent, you might have to draft for need and get the highest-graded player on your board where you're also filling holes. The Cleveland Browns appear poised to punt the QB situation to next offseason, so filling out the rest of their renovated offensive line makes a lot of sense. Monroe Freeling might be the best true left tackle prospect in this class.

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders desperately need help for Terry McLaurin at the wide receiver position. That position group was a major problem area for this team last year, and they're not going to risk having the same type of struggles in back-to-back seasons. Jayden Daniels needs weapons. As tempting as Jeremiyah Love might be in this pick slot, the Commanders go with a pass-catcher.

8. New Orleans Saints: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The New Orleans Saints have one of the top sleeper rosters in the NFL heading into the 2026 season. If Tyler Shough can continue to take steps forward as a player, this team could genuinely be dangerous in the NFC South. And they'd be even more dangerous with a pass rusher like David Bailey bringing the heat off the edge.