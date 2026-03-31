2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with skyrocketing QB

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Kansas City Chiefs have pretty significant needs all over their roster right now. You could legitimately make a case here that the biggest need is right tackle, safety, cornerback, or edge rushers. Because they have to start somewhere, they get one of the highest-graded players on the board for a unit that has been extremely problematic. Nobody is buying the idea that Jaylon Moore is just going to start at that RT spot without contest.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

One pick leads to another, and all of a sudden the Cincinnati Bengals are the team ending up with Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft. For months, we've been basically putting an artificial floor to where he could get drafted, but weird situations happen like this all the time in the draft. And the Bengals' offense gets even more ridiculous...

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Dolphins obviously have to find a way to replace Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, and the free agents they've brought in aren't exactly going to do it. Because they're simultaneously in a massive rebuilding project but also trying to give Malik Willis the best chance to succeed, a playmaker like Makai Lemon this early makes a ton of sense.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Cowboys probably don't expect this scenario, but they get the CB1 of the NFL Draft here with the 12th overall pick because of an early run on offensive linemen, and they won't be complaining. I think the Cowboys could be trade-down candidates to get back into the 2nd round, and this would be the spot to do that. But if they stay put, revamping that defensive backfield for Christian Parker is a smart move.