2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with skyrocketing QB

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Another guy who is maybe getting the "overthinking it" treatment right now is Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson. Tyson was once considered a lock for the top 10 picks, but that kind of talk has really cooled off as of late. The Los Angeles Rams were reportedly sniffing around an AJ Brown trade earlier this offseason, and with their current setup at receiver, this would almost feel like some providence.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

When you get a great combination of filling a need as well as hitting on some value, you have the makings of the ideal Baltimore Ravens mock draft pick. Vega Ioane probably won't sell a lot of jerseys, but he's going to help the Ravens keep their running game the identity of the offense. And the run on offensive linemen in the top half of the first round continues.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

This is probably on the extremely high end for Malachi Lawrence, but the Bucs obviously have a need off the edge, and Lawrence is right in their "backyard". As an explosive edge player with long arms, traits, and consistent production, he looks like a player who's getting underrated by the media masses, but he won't be by NFL teams.

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The New York Jets got a dynamic pass rusher with their top pick in this mock draft (Rueben Bain), and here at pick 16 overall, they replace Sauce Gardner with arguably the best cornerback prospect in the class. Jermod McCoy has been spending the last 14 or so months working back from a knee injury, but he'll be ready to go for this season and the ceiling is high.