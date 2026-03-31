2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with skyrocketing QB

17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

With Penei Sewell making the switch from the right tackle position over to left tackle, the Lions will need a new starting right tackle. And Blake Miller is one of the best in this class. Miller has been outstanding at Clemson and opened a lot of eyes with his athletic traits in the pre-draft process. The Lions' brain trust will love the fact that he started 54 games at the college level.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

One thing you almost always see in the NFL Draft is the safety position getting devalued. Teams in this mock draft have prioritized the more coveted and premium position groups instead of going after more luxury 1st-round positions, which could lead a team like the Vikings right into arguably the biggest steal of the night. Caleb Downs is going to be a stud.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Although he's not on the same level as prospects like Brock Bowers coming out of Georgia, Kenyon Sadiq has a chance to be a tremendous weapon in the passing game at the next level. His athletic traits are off the charts, and the Panthers were one of a number of teams to not have a single player at the tight end position rank within the top 32 of tight ends last year in receiving yards.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

As the Cowboys continue to look at rebuilding and revamping their secondary, they have to act quickly at the safety position because Caleb Downs just came off the board. If Dallas passes on safeties with the 12th overall pick, that position should be on a short list here at 20 overall along with linebacker and edge rusher. Pairing up Thieneman with Mansoor Delane in the 1st round would be a ridiculous haul.