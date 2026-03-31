2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with skyrocketing QB

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be operating under the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will be back this coming season, but even if he does come back for one more year, they need future clarity at the position. This is a great landing spot for Ty Simpson to come in and learn from Rodgers and be Mike McCarthy's QB of the future.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel to come run their offense this offseason, so they need to let him cook. McDaniel is going to reshape the running game just like he has every other spot he's been, but one of the keys to that running game is the player he's going to have constantly running in motion at receiver. KC Concepcion is a hand-in-glove fit for McDaniel's offense and would give Justin Herbert another weapon that knows how to get open quickly.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The run on offensive linemen in this mock draft has been more like a marathon. Kadyn Proctor is one of the most physically and athletically gifted players in this draft class, and he'd be stepping into a great situation with the Eagles. He could play guard right away for Philly, and be the eventual successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle. This is one of my favorite prospect-team fits in the 1st round.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Browns continued their offensive line rebuild with the Monroe Freeling pick earlier in this mock draft scenario, and here they get a much-needed upgrade to the wide receiver position. Jerry Jeudy took a massive step back last season, but paired with Omar Cooper Jr. and breakout tight end Harold Fannin Jr.? The Browns might be cooking with a little something offensively.