2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with skyrocketing QB

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

There was an unfortunate mass exodus on the defensive side of the ball for the Chicago Bears this offseason, and they lost some serious talent at the safety position. Even after bringing in guys like Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis, the Bears need an upgrade at safety and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is the third out of three true stud prospects in this round. He's big, athletic, physical, and can help keep the turnover party going for Chicago in 2026.

26. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

After the DJ Moore trade, the Buffalo Bills are one of the tougher teams to project in the first round. They've got a pretty strong roster overall, and even though they've lost/traded some players this offseason, they've replenished at plenty of key spots already. The loss of Matt Milano is a notable one, and even if the Bills believe Dorian Williams can start on a full-time basis, CJ Allen might be too good of a value to pass on here.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The theme of this mock draft has obviously been offensive line, so the 49ers aren't going to be left out. There are both short and long-term questions right now about Trent Williams, one of the best to ever do it. But it feels like the proverbial sand timer is running low, so the 49ers really need to get to work in finding his replacement.

28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Going into the 2025 season, Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods was almost unanimously thought to be a top-5 lock for the 2026 NFL Draft. His stock has plummeted, which could work in the favor of a team like the Houston Texans. The Texans need the help on the interior defensive line, and Woods could bounce back to the form he showed in 2024 when he gets to the pros.