2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with skyrocketing QB

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

We've got back-to-back Clemson Tigers coming off the board here and back to back Clemson defenders as well. Avieon Terrell recently aggravated a hamstring injury at his pro day workout, so there's some question about how teams will view him coming in. But if he was a top-20 lock before, the Chiefs might be able to cash in on his fall here. They need almost a completely new secondary after all the departures this offseason.

30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

With the top pick acquired from the Broncos in the Jaylen Waddle blockbuster, the Dolphins take a high-motor edge rusher prospect that will appeal to a lot of fans of the team. Many Dolphins fans have already probably spent considerable time rooting for Akheem Mesidor. Even though he'll be an older rookie, he can upgrade that Dolphins' pass rush significantly.

31. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

We all saw Mike Vrabel getting hands-on at Max Iheanachor's pro day at Arizona State. Sometimes you just can't hide your love for a prospect. If this pick ends up happening, that video clip will go down in history. The Patriots need to upgrade their offensive line, and that was obvious during their playoff run. Iheanachor is raw, but extremely talented.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks have quite a few needs to address after the initial stages of NFL Free Agency. Of course, they have to replace Riq Woolen at the cornerback position after he bolted for the Eagles, and Chris Johnson could be one of the top candidates to do exactly that. He has all of the traits you look for in a starting outside corner with physicality, instincts, and ball skills.