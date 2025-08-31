2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

19. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

We saw a complete overhaul of the offensive line in Houston this past offseason, and it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a complete overhaul of the defensive line in 2026.

Although, don’t rule out more tweaks to the offensive line…

The Texans have a ton of players on the defensive front slated to hit free agency in 2026: Sheldon Rankins (32), Foley Fatukasi (31), Tim Settle (29), Denico Autry (36), and Darrell Taylor (29) are all part of that rotation this year with expiring contracts. The need on the defensive line for some youth is obvious.

Caleb Banks is a big body out of Florida who could come in and be part of the rotation right away. This will be a crucial year for his development at Florida as there is talk that he might be destined for Day 2 at best because of off-field concerns.

20. Denver Broncos: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

If you want to go offensive line or linebacker here, I don’t think anyone in Denver is going to disagree or complain. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot for both the present and future, and we saw evidence of just how quickly GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton revamped this roster when they used the 20th pick in this year’s draft on cornerback Jahdae Barron, who is going to be 4th on the depth chart as a rookie.

In other words, the Broncos are drafting the best player available the offseason after taking on $90 million in dead cap. They have done extremely well adding to the roster. One of the biggest strengths of this team is the defense, but the linebacker position is a huge question beyond this season.

Getting a team captain like Sonny Styles fits this teams M.O., but Styles would also be such a fun addition next to Dre Greenlaw. A former safety with elite size (6-4, 243 pounds) and range, Styles would keep that Denver defense humming.