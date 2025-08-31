2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

You don’t often see off-ball linebackers going in the first round of the NFL Draft these days, but here we have guys going back-to-back picks in the top 21 overall.

It’s a testament to the lack of top-end talent right now at other premium position groups in this year’s draft class as well as teams that make the playoffs perhaps addressing more immediate needs. And frankly, the linebacker position is becoming one of those position groups that teams are allocating $15-17M per year on contract extensions.

The Buccaneers need to get younger at the linebacker position and CJ Allen could be an ideal fit for them in this upcoming class. He plays all three downs and has been a starter for the Bulldogs since he was a freshman. He’s got the chance to establish himself as the top off-ball linebacker in the class early this season.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

In all of our 2026 NFL mock draft scenarios, the position featured the least has been the tight end position.

All throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process, we had the Los Angeles Chargers going after Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, and for obvious (Jim Harbaugh) reasons. The Chicago Bears made Loveland a top-10 pick in this year’s draft, wiping him off the board for the Chargers and everyone else rather quickly.

The Chargers also missed out on Evan Engram in the 2025 offseason, watching him sign with their division rival Broncos instead. Because of the team’s need at tight end going relatively unaddressed, we can fire up this idea of the Chargers taking a 1st-round tight end yet again. The hype surrounding Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is only beginning and he might soon play himself out of range for a team like the Chargers.