2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

23. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah

There were no offensive linemen named “Tyler” to consider here for the Dallas Cowboys, so we had to settle for a Caleb.

The Cowboys are in an interesting situation here as this is the selection they received in the Micah Parsons trade. Well, one of them. The Cowboys’ needs for the upcoming draft are not likely going to take shape until we start seeing games played and figure out what their direction will be after this year. Are they in it for the long haul with Dak Prescott? Are they going to continue blowing things up?

Jerry Jones loves taking offensive linemen with premium picks and Lomu has outstanding potential. He might not declare for next year’s class with the depth at tackle, but he’d be a starting right tackle candidate down the line.

24. Washington Commanders: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The Washington Commanders are entering the 2025 season with the league’s oldest roster, which just feels extremely odd.

The Commanders obviously reached the NFC Championship game last year, and while they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commander fan base is understandably giddy about the future of the organization more than I can personally recall in my time doing this. Jayden Daniels is the source of that excitement, and the Commanders did a great job of getting pieces around him on offense this offseason.

Defensively is another story. Dan Quinn is banking on his scheme being the big difference-maker for this team in 2025, but the Commanders have issues off the edge that will have to be addressed in the 2026 offseason. Getting a versatile player like LT Overton would be a nice fit and value at this spot.