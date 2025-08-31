2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

25. Cincinnati Bengals: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

As much as everyone wants to just back the Bengals into a defensive corner with this pick slot (understandably so), they are also going to have to keep taking shots at the offensive line until they find a formula that actually works.

The Bengals might have to make major changes on the offensive line after the 2025 season and with all they’ve invested in Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and MIke Gesicki, their hit rate in the draft has to be high. They just made a last-minute addition of Dalton Risner to the roster before the start of the season, proof that they’re not sold on their starting five at this point.

They’ve got all of Ted Karras, Lucas Patrick, and Cordell Volson slated to hit free agency in 2026 along with Orlando Brown Jr. being a potential cut or trade candidate. As much as it would make sense for them to go “Defense, No Matter What” in this pick slot, you have to look at the offensive line as well.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

The San Francisco 49ers have to be forward-thinking with this draft class once again in 2026. The 2025 class of players they brought in was heavy on the defensive side of the ball, and those guys are all going to have a chance to do something special in 2025 with Robert Saleh back in the fold as defensive coordinator.

But I like an offensive focus for the Niners in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially with the investment they just made in quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers can’t risk Purdy having any protection issues whatsoever, and they’ve got to throw darts at talented offensive linemen, especially because Trent Williams isn’t going to play forever.

Drew Shelton is going to get a lot of attention this year as NFL teams will have eyes on Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, and he could end up being one of the top risers in the class.