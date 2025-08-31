2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

27. Los Angeles Rams: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

The Los Angeles Rams need to figure out their long-term plan at the quarterback position. They’ve got to figure out what their solution is going to be whenever Matthew Stafford does decide to hang up the cleats. Teams in their situation typically don’t play their hand too early, but there is always going to be demand for quarterbacks in the NFL and not everyone can wait for the Jordan Loves or the Jalen Hurts’ just falling into their laps.

With that in mind, I love the idea of the Rams getting a player like Cade Klubnik in next year’s draft. Projections for him have been all over the map as we’ve had him in the 1st overall slot, top 10, and out of the first round entirely. Klubnik is an experienced player who would be able to pick up on Sean McVay’s offensive scheme quickly and operate at a high level.

Because of how good Clemson is expected to be, Klubnik has a real shot to be the top senior QB off the board, but might not have the traits that pop off the screen to be picked in the top 10.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team that has been carried significantly by their defense in recent years. Of course, that isn’t a statement meant to diminish Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but the Chiefs’ offense has been in the middle of the pack scoring-wise, and their defense has put them in situations to win a lot of tight games.

A lot of tight games.

They need to do whatever it takes to make sure there is no drop-off for that side of the ball anytime soon. They got George Karlaftis locked into a contract extension this past offseason and also used Day 2 picks on players like Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte to fortify the front. But getting more pass rushers is never a bad idea.

Especially with Felix Anudike-Uzomah looking more like a bust than anything, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Chiefs dip back into this position again.