2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

29. Detroit Lions: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

There are a few things the Detroit Lions look for in prospects, but hard-nosed lovers of the game top the list. The way Anthony Hill Jr. plays the game, you can argue no one seems to exude a love for the game more right now at the college level.

The Lions used a first-round pick a couple of years back on Jack Campbell out of Iowa, a player who embodied what it means to be a “hunter” at the linebacker position. Hill is another guy with those types of traits. He has the obvious: Size, speed, range, playmaking ability. But what will really endear him to a team like the Detroit Lions is that he’s got a nose for the football and is physical every single snap.

The Lions need difference makers defensively and Hill has the chance to be one of the best in this upcoming class as a former five-star prospect who has put it together at the college level.

30. Buffalo Bills: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of question marks at the wide receiver position this coming season, though they don’t lack talent. They gave a new contract to Khalil Shakir, who is their best guy after the catch. They have a big bodied target potentially ready to break out in Keon Coleman. They have free agent Josh Palmer coming in as a potential deep threat and big-play guy.

Do the Bills have an every-down target eater? Do they need one?

I would argue they absolutely do, and that’s where someone like Carnell Tate could come into play. The Ohio State program is always going to have receivers drawing first-round attention because of how great those guys have been at the NFL level in recent years, and Tate could be one of the next ones, even if he’s not going to get the same level of hype as someone like Jeremiah Smith.