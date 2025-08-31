2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

3. Tennessee Titans: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Tennessee Titans made Cam Ward the #1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, so now they’ve got to do whatever it takes to properly surround him with talent. Unfortunately for the Titans, the work on the roster has only just begun. General manager Mike Borgonzi has one of the older rosters in the league and a roster that lacks long-term players at some of the cornerstone position groups.

One of those positions is the left tackle spot, where the Titans are giving Dan Moore a shot to be their starter this coming season. Moore was a castoff of a Steelers offensive line that needed a starter at that spot, so we’re already thinking this will be a position of need for the Titans in 2026.

4. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The New York Giants are going to be a really interesting team to watch this year. I think they have more pieces to be in the mix for a playoff spot than what would be required to be picking this high in next year’s draft.

There would have to be a complete tank job going on at the quarterback position, and they’ve both raised the floor there and added an upside option in Jaxson Dart. With one of the best defensive lines in all of football, it’s hard to see the Giants truly being this bad, but I’m guessing they wouldn’t scoff at the chance to get Caleb Downs if they had the chance.

It’s hard to see a safety going this high, especially if Downs doesn’t blow everyone away with his pre-draft measurables. But he’s a great player who would be a fun fit for the Giants.