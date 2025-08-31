2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

5. New York Jets: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

If the New York Jets end up picking this high in the 2026 NFL Draft, they’re going to be in the market for a quarterback. They’re taking a risk this season on Justin Fields, which isn’t a terrible idea given the rest of the roster around him. It’s a worthwhile shot to take, but obviously when you have a top five pick in the draft, you’re more than likely going to be in the quarterback market.

LaNorris Sellers is going to be one of the most interesting players at the college level to watch this coming season because of his dual-threat capabilities and big arm talent. More than just being a dual threat, Sellers has a great feel for escaping pressure in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield.

6. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Beggars can’t be choosers, and this is perhaps shaping up to be another non-ideal draft for a team like the Carolina Panthers that needs – in a desperate way – cornerstone pieces on the defensive side of the ball. Where the Panthers really need the most help is off the edge, but this draft is going to need someone to really emerge as a better overall prospect than Clemson’s Peter Woods.

And you never know what can happen over the next 3-4 months. Peter Woods, as of right now, is probably the best overall defensive player in the class. The Panthers wanted Milton Williams in 2025 free agency but couldn’t get him. If they had the shot to get a player like Woods, it would drastically change the outlook of their defensive front.