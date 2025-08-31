2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

9. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

If the Cleveland Browns take a quarterback with their top pick, they’ve got to make sure they keep on adding pieces around him. Besides their rough quarterback situation, the Browns also have some pieces in transition on the offensive line beyond this year.

Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Teven Jenkins, and Ethan Pocic are all slated to hit free agency. The Browns also just moved on from former first-round pick Jedrick Wills, who is recovering from an injury and sitting out the 2025 season.

This is an area of the roster GM Andrew Berry is going to need to pour into in a significant way. Having multiple first-round picks in a draft class that is supposed to be loaded at both quarterback and offensive line couldn’t be more perfect for Cleveland.

10. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Miami Dolphins just picked up a number of players to upgrade their cornerback position, at least on paper, before the start of the season. The problem is, you’re not exactly upgrading the position when you’re just snatching up guys who were recently cut by other teams.

The cornerback position could be a massive problem for the Dolphins in 2025 with the likes of Rasul Douglas, Storm Duck, Jason Marshall Jr., and JuJu Brents on the depth chart. It’s clear where the Dolphins need to mamke a big investment in the 2026 NFL Draft, and getting someone like Jermod McCoy would be a gift from the football gods for this team.

Even with McCoy recovering from an injury suffered late last season, the Dolphins would probably jump at the chance to add him to the roster right now if they could.