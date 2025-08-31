2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

11. New England Patriots: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

I’m fascinated to see where the New England Patriots go this season, and what needs will really emerge around young quarterback Drake Maye. As of right now, it’s understandable why the Patriots are considered to be a potential breakout team. It’s also reasonable to expect the Patriots will struggle a little bit at times because of the fact that they have so many needs at core positions.

Hopefully, they can get a big year out of rookie Will Campbell, but the Patriots have longer-term issues right now at right tackle, wide receiver, and off the edge. If they can add someone like TJ Parker to the roster next offseason, it would at least give them a young player with big upside in the pass rush department to build around on that side of the ball.

We know Mike Vrabel is going to continually emphasize the trenches, so I’d be surprised if this wasn’t an offensive lineman or defensive lineman/edge rusher.

12. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Los Angeles Rams are obviously going to be a team to watch at the quarterback position in next year’s draft. The Matthew Stafford saga for this team has reached a concerning point because not only are there constant rumors of retirement, but there is seemingly the constant threat of Stafford missing time due to injury.

With that being said, we’ll have something more on the quarterback position later. Sometimes you’ve got to take advantage of the depth at certain position groups in a draft class, or lack thereof. The cornerback position in this year’s draft is not considered to be deep, so the Rams might have to move there early and maybe take advantage of the QB depth later on.

Getting a potential Day 1 starter here like Avieon Terrell would be a huge difference-maker for the Rams’ defense.