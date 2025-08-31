2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

13. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

It’s going to be really interesting to see how things go for the Seattle Seahawks this year on the offensive side of the ball. This team had a horrendous offensive line last year, so they’ll be expecting Grey Zabel to make an impact, but what kind of needs do they have going forward?

Well, they still might have significant needs on the offensive line, but they’re passing on those here because of a potentially even more desperate need at wide receiver. I’m not expecting the Cooper Kupp addition to last more than a year or two, and the Seahawks don’t have much depth at this position right now at all.

They could very well be in the market for a 1st-round receiver and in this instance, they’d have the chance to take the first one off the board. Jordyn Tyson has been outstanding since transferring from Colorado and gives you another playmaker on the outside to put with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the long haul.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauioga, OL, Miami

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the most improved all-around rosters over the last 2-3 years in the NFL. They’ve done a great job of rebuilding and reloading since Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort took over, and they’ve got a real shot this year to make some noise in the NFC West.

Finishing in this spot would be a tremendous disappointment for the Cardinals, but they’d be able to take advantage of this draft’s depth on the offensive line. The tackle position is so strong in this year’s draft and the Cardinals could be saying goodbye to Jonah Williams in the 2026 offseason. Williams is set to hit free agency, and there are only so many assets you can allocate to the offensive line.

Maybe the Cardinals will try to re-sign Williams, but it wouldn’t be the worst idea to reset the clock there with a player on a rookie contract.