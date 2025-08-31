2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

15. Dallas Cowboys: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Cowboys had a pretty high ceiling before the Micah Parsons trade, but now, the ceiling is low and the floor is even lower. Some have even speculated that they are taking to try to get Arch Manning. While I wouldn’t go that far, it’s pretty clear that Jerry Jones is okay with his team being bad, if that does end up being the case.

Trading away Micah Parsons was a bit of a calculated risk for the Cowboys because they do have a bunch of young guys off the edge who could be something. But after losing DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency and now Parsons, this is a position group that’s going to need attention.

Matayo Uiagalelei has the juice off the edge and could give the Cowboys another top-flight edge rusher prospect to build around along with Donovan Ezeiruaku and Marshawn Kneeland.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

The Pittsburgh Steelers are obviously going with the opposite of a “youth movement” in 2025. But they could completely shift that mindset in 2026. The major hurdle here is the failure that was Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Steelers. That pick has understandably haunted the fan base a bit, and perhaps spooked them from taking a mid-late 1st-round quarterback if it comes to that.

But not every quarterback picked at this point in the draft is destined to be a reach or a future bust. Drew Allar has been a polarizing player because of his inconsistency, but the physical talent and competitive nature are difficult traits to ignore. He’s expected to be one of the biggest risers in this year’s class and could be in the spotlight late into the College Football Playoffs.

The Steelers are only getting one year out of Aaron Rodgers, so they’ll have to have some type of long-term plan in place. They could even try to pair Allar with someone like Kirk Cousins if they want to go the Band Aid route again.