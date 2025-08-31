2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

17. Chicago Bears: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

We know the running back position is mission critical for Ben Johnson’s offense based on the way they absolutely dominated on the ground when he was in Detroit. And while Bears fans are understandably excited about the potential of this team under Johnson in 2025, it might take a couple of years (and a couple of draft classes) to really start seeing his vision truly come to fruition.

The running back position is poised for an overhaul in Chicago, as the fan base is most excited about 7th-round pick Kyle Monangai more than anyone else. With all do respect to Monangai, it’s likely we’re going to see Chicago go after some upgrades at the position in 2026 and here they just so happen to get the RB1 of this class.

With the running back position back en vogue in today’s NFL, it’s possible Love won’t be on the board this late, but he would be a perfect addition for the Bears.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

For the past couple of years, the Minnesota Vikings have had one of the most enviable collections of offensive skill talent in the league. Slowly but surely, Father Time is having his way, and the Vikings have not only gotten older at the skill positions but they’ve also had issues off the field with former first-round pick Jordan Addison.

Next year will be a contract year for Addison, who will serve a suspension the first three games of the 2025 season. The Vikings might not be ready to pay him big money with the contract they already gave out to Justin Jefferson, and this team has been scrambling a bit for receiver depth, giving up a 4th-round pick for veteran Adam Thielen.

I think the cornerback position is more of a pressing need for the Vikings, but they may have to go to free agency to address that spot. The wide receiver position is not great in this class but Chris Bell has some intriguing size (6-3, 227 pounds) and speed, and could end up being a fast riser in this year’s class.