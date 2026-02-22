2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

19. Carolina Panthers: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Carolina Panthers have a strong cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, but the way this board has fallen, I wouldn’t blame them for adding to that room even more. You can never have too many corners in the NFL, and you can never have too many good pass rushers.

I would love to pick Kenyon Sadiq here, but he’s off the board. You’d love to see Akheem Mesidor on the board, even, but it wasn’t meant to be. Avieon Terrell is a nice fit for the Panthers because he can play both inside and outside, he’s got NFL bloodlines, and he’s a physical playmaker in the secondary.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a defensive backs guy by trade, so the Panthers strengthen a strength with this pick and properly invest high draft capital in premium position groups.

20. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cowboys): Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

TRADE: Chiefs trade CB Trent McDuffie to Cowboys for 20th overall pick

At long last, we have our first major trade of this mock draft. I know we promised trades, so we’ve got to deliver. And trust me when I say, this is just the tip of the iceberg, but a blockbuster move nonetheless.

There has not been any individual team more committed to upgrading its roster via trade than the Dallas Cowboys in recent years. The Cowboys have to find ways to upgrade the defensive side of the ball, and they might be better of going after an established player with this 20th overall pick than spending it on another rookie.

Trent McDuffie is a star, the Chiefs need salary cap relief, and they simultaneously get a talented player for their secondary who could be an immediate fit and impact player.

With Bryan Cook set to hit free agency this year, just one year after Justin Reid left for the Saints, the Chiefs need to reload all over the secondary. They get Mansoor Delane and Dillon Thieneman to start that process.

The Cowboys get Trent McDuffie, sign him to a big-money deal, and replace what they’ve lost in recent years in the secondary. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker would be a happy man in this scenario.