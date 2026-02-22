2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

When in doubt, put a big man in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick slot of a mock draft prediction.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach this offseason, and that move is probably the perfect fit as they say goodbye to the incredible Mike Tomlin era. The decision to hire McCarthy may have unintended short-term benefits, considering his history with Aaron Rodgers, who could realistically come back for another year. That would allow the Steelers to punt the QB situation down the road a bit, but also could give some clarity in the 1st round of the draft.

The Steelers have Isaac Seumalo set to hit free agency, and while Kadyn Proctor doesn’t provile as the ideal offensive guard, he could slide right into the lineup next to Broderick Jones and give Pittsburgh a couple of mountainous men in front of Rodgers as well as road graders in the run game.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Nobody is quite sure where to project Caleb Banks at this point. Considering how limited he was this past season (just 3 games played), it would be understandable if there were too many question marks for teams to take him in the top 25 picks overall.

Then again, players who check in at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds with elite movement skills, 11-inch hands, and 35-inch arms don’t come around every day. When you have the chance to get difference-makers like this on the interior defensive line, it’s hard to pass on.

A team like the Chargers could make a ton of sense for Banks because they have a great infrastructure in place, and they need the bodies on the interior defensive line. Banks is so talented and physically gifted that it would almost be malpractice to let him slip by in this instance.