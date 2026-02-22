2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

It wasn’t all that long ago that the Philadelphia Eagles found one of the best players on their roster from the Toledo program in the 1st round of the NFL Draft (CB Quinyon Mitchell). And maybe general manager Howie Roseman will be inclined to go back to that talent pool in 2026 with safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren on the board here in this pick slot.

The safety position may not be at the very top of priorities for the Eagles, but McNeil-Warren might be the best player on the board here and is a fantastic playmaker on the back end. Over the past few seasons, he’s racked up five interceptions and nine forced fumbles.

Get Vic Fangio another ballhawk for the secondary and keep that unit moving along. Reed Blankenship is set to hit free agency, and even if the Eagles bring him back, the Seahawks just showed us all the value of having chess pieces all over the defensive backfield.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

I told you all at the beginning of this mock draft that it was going to be heavy on offensive line for the Cleveland Browns, and I’m going to deliver on that promise. Todd Monken is coming in with a reputation for pounding the ball on the ground, but the Browns simply don’t have the personnel on the offensive line to make that happen consistently.

And maybe a bunch of rookies won’t be the answer, but it’s hard to deny the appeal of getting a couple of players like Spencer Fano and Monroe Freeling. If you can land a pair of bookend offensive tackles on rookie contracts for the foreseeable future, it’s going to be huge for GM Andrew Berry as he picks up the pieces from the debacle that was the Deshaun Watson deal.

The Browns once again need to be building in this draft with the long term in mind. Not that a receiver or another position can’t help here, but you don’t buy windows and doors before the cement is poured for the foundation of the home.