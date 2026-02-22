2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

25. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears): Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

TRADE: Raiders trade EDGE Maxx Crosby to Bears for 25th overall pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2027 3rd-round pick

Here we have yet another blockbuster trade going down, potentially the biggest one of the entire NFL offseason if it happens. Maxx Crosby has made it clear that he wants out of Las Vegas, and if they grant him his wish, it would be shocking if the Chicago Bears weren’t barging down John Spytek’s door to make it happen.

The Bears have every reason right now to give up whatever it takes to get a player like Crosby. They had so much extra capital from the 2023 trade for the #1 overall pick, they have a great roster right now, and if anyone is positioned for a deal like this, it’s them. Adding Crosby would probably make the Bears the preseason favorites in the NFC, even over the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

For the Raiders, this would be a brutal pill to swallow, but they could at least have some clarity for the future. Crosby will be 29 this coming season, so while he has some great years left (and there will be an initial sting from the move), they could justify it.

And as an immediate replacement, the Raiders go after the talented Cashius Howell, whose pass rush traits translate immediately to the NFL level, even if he needs work rounding out his game as a true three-down EDGE player.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Everybody knows the Buffalo Bills have one primary need to address early (and possibly often) this offseason, and it’s the wide receiver position.

The fact that the Bills have an MVP at the quarterback position in Josh Allen getting completely let down by his pass catchers is a huge disappointment. And it’s a major reason why a lot of folks are surprised to see GM Brandon Beane return after the team fired Sean McDermott.

That had more to do with playoff success than the roster situation, but Beane shouldn’t be out of the woods, either. He’s got to get it right this offseason at receiver, and if the Bills could lure in an experienced player on the outside before drafting someone like Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, it would drastically change the complexion of that offense moving forward.