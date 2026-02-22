2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

After taking a stud wide receiver earlier in this mock draft, the Rams’ needs for later in the 1st round became abundantly clear. They have to, at some point, address the cornerback position. We saw them make a variety of moves (and attempt others) to really upgrade the secondary this past season, whether we’re talking about the trades for Emmanuel Forbes and Roger McCreary or the attempted trade for Jalen Ramsey.

General manager Les Snead will make sure he gets the right players for the secondary after a couple of significant breakdowns last season, and Colton Hood will likely be a supplementary type of move as opposed to the only move.

I would expect the Rams to go after a big-name free agent or trade target at corner this offseason, but getting a player like Hood – who dominated in the absence of Jermod McCoy – would be a great pickup this late in the 1st round.

30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

TRADE: Dolphins trade WR Jaylen Waddle to Broncos for 30th overall pick

We have another big-time trade here, and the Miami Dolphins continue the mass exodus away from South Beach by sending wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for the 30th overall pick.

The Broncos were a team that called interim GM Champ Kelly last year during the season to see if they could pry Waddle away before the trade deadline, but the asking price was understandably very high. We’ll see if the new regime is as difficult with a player like Waddle, but this would make sense for both parties.

The Broncos desperately need a proven playmaker at the receiver position, and Waddle would be exactly what they need in terms of a receiver who can separate quickly and get open at all three levels of the field while also making plays after the catch.

The Dolphins get a fast-rising prospect in Omar Cooper Jr., who would reset the clock at the receiver position for them and put a young playmaker in place for whoever is playing quarterback.