2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

31. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Patriots definitely need to look into some help at the wide receiver position this offseason, although they also couldn’t go wrong in this slot with an offensive lineman or pass rusher. But the value of a prospect like Denzel Boston is too good to ignore here.

Boston has arguably the best hands in the draft, a massive catch radius, and he would fit perfectly with a Patriots offense that pushed the ball downfield more than most teams last season.

Drake Maye is coming off of a truly historic year when it comes to his ability to push the ball downfield accurately, but his receivers helped a ton by making those plays when he put the ball on them. And Denzel Boston is another difference maker on the outside that this team could build around.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

After watching the Seattle Seahawks dominate in the Super Bowl the way they did, there’s absolutely no question about what they need to do with this pick: Strengthen the strength.

The defense got the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, and the defense paved the way for them to absolutely embarrass the Patriots for nearly the entire four quarters of the game. With so many members of the secondary set to hit free agency this offseason, it would make a lot of sense for Seattle to go after more help at cornerback here.

Tariq Woolen seems likely to leave in free agency, so Seattle should be looking at outside corners. Chris Johnson has the type of versatility to play inside and outside that Mike Macdonald will absolutely love, but maybe even above scheme versatility, he’s a playmaker with a physical mentality when he takes the field. This is a great prospect-team fit.