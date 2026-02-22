2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

2026 NFL mock draft: Full 2nd-round predictions with big trades
TRADE: Miami Dolphins trade RB De’Von Achane to Houston Texans for 38th overall pick, future 4th
TRADE: Dallas Cowboys trade WR George Pickens to Baltimore Ravens for 45th overall pick, future 2nd
33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
34. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
35. Tennessee Titans: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
36. Las Vegas Raiders: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
37. New York Giants: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
38. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
39. Cleveland Browns: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
42. New Orleans Saints: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
43. Miami Dolphins: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
44. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
45. Dallas Cowboys (from Ravens): Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
47. Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
48. Atlanta Falcons: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
49. Minnesota Vikings: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State
50. Detroit Lions: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
51. Carolina Panthers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
52. Green Bay Packers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
55. Los Angeles Chargers: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
57. Chicago Bears: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
58. San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
59. Houston Texans: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
60. Buffalo Bills: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
61. Los Angeles Rams: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
62. Denver Broncos: Jalen Farmer, OL, Kentucky
63. New England Patriots: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
64. Seattle Seahawks: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
The obvious blockbusters happening here in the 2nd round include the Miami Dolphins trading De'Von Achane to the Houston Texans as well as the Dallas Cowboys sending George Pickens packing for Baltimore.
If the Dolphins would make Achane available, they could get a really nice haul for him, and a pick this high in round two would be great value considering Achane is on the final year of his contract. Again, the Dolphins are rebuilding, and they definitely have some playmakers behind Achane on the depth chart to work with (Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon). The question here is whether or not they would truly want to gut the whole roster or keep some of the previous players around.
As for the Cowboys with Pickens, there have been rumors about Dallas being willing to trade him away for a 2nd-round pick after franchise tagging him, which at this point has yet to take place. It makes zero sense for the Cowboys to get no value for Pickens, but it could make sense for them to trade him this offseason.
In this mock draft scenario, the Cowboys obviously swung a deal for Trent McDuffie, and he'd need to get paid. They need to have rookie contract players somewhere, and here they recoup the 2nd-round pick they're missing because of the Quinnen Williams trade.
