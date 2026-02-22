2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

2026 NFL mock draft: Full 2nd-round predictions with big trades

TRADE: Miami Dolphins trade RB De’Von Achane to Houston Texans for 38th overall pick, future 4th

TRADE: Dallas Cowboys trade WR George Pickens to Baltimore Ravens for 45th overall pick, future 2nd

33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

34. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

35. Tennessee Titans: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

36. Las Vegas Raiders: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

37. New York Giants: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

38. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

39. Cleveland Browns: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

42. New Orleans Saints: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

43. Miami Dolphins: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

44. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

45. Dallas Cowboys (from Ravens): Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

47. Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

48. Atlanta Falcons: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

49. Minnesota Vikings: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

50. Detroit Lions: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

51. Carolina Panthers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

52. Green Bay Packers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

55. Los Angeles Chargers: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

57. Chicago Bears: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

58. San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

59. Houston Texans: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

60. Buffalo Bills: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

61. Los Angeles Rams: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

62. Denver Broncos: Jalen Farmer, OL, Kentucky

63. New England Patriots: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

64. Seattle Seahawks: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

The obvious blockbusters happening here in the 2nd round include the Miami Dolphins trading De'Von Achane to the Houston Texans as well as the Dallas Cowboys sending George Pickens packing for Baltimore.

If the Dolphins would make Achane available, they could get a really nice haul for him, and a pick this high in round two would be great value considering Achane is on the final year of his contract. Again, the Dolphins are rebuilding, and they definitely have some playmakers behind Achane on the depth chart to work with (Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon). The question here is whether or not they would truly want to gut the whole roster or keep some of the previous players around.

As for the Cowboys with Pickens, there have been rumors about Dallas being willing to trade him away for a 2nd-round pick after franchise tagging him, which at this point has yet to take place. It makes zero sense for the Cowboys to get no value for Pickens, but it could make sense for them to trade him this offseason.

In this mock draft scenario, the Cowboys obviously swung a deal for Trent McDuffie, and he'd need to get paid. They need to have rookie contract players somewhere, and here they recoup the 2nd-round pick they're missing because of the Quinnen Williams trade.