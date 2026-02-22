2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

2026 NFL mock draft: Complete 3rd-round predictions

65. Arizona Cardinals: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

66. Tennessee Titans: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

68. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jets): Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

69. Houston Texans (from Giants): Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

70. Cleveland Browns: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

71. Washington Commanders: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

73. New Orleans Saints: Austin Barber, OL, Florida

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

75. Miami Dolphins: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Cowboys): Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton, EDGE/DL, Alabama

78. Indianapolis Colts: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

79. Atlanta Falcons: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

80. Baltimore Ravens: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Steelers): Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

82. Minnesota Vikings: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

83. Carolina Panthers: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

84. Green Bay Packers: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame

87. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles): Justin Joly, TE, NC State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

89. Chicago Bears: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

90. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

91. Buffalo Bills: Kage Casey, OL, Boise State

92. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Zuhn III, OL, Texas A&M

93. Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

94. Denver Broncos: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

95. New England Patriots: Brenen Thompson, WR, Texas A&M

96. Seattle Seahawks: Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

97. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The third round of this 2026 NFL mock draft shows off the depth of this class at a few positions, including the wide receiver spot. There are a lot of receivers that could end up flying off the board within the first two days of the draft, which is why it wouldn't be shocking to see some teams offload veterans with big contracts and reset the clock there.

Over the course of this mock draft, we're also seeing the depth of this class at the linebacker position being flexed a little bit. The Denver Broncos are a team that could be in the market for a linebacker as early as the 1st round, but in this scenario, they take the last linebacker in all three rounds, and Bryce Boettcher of Oregon has the type of ability and traits to start from Day 1.

It's a really talented class at a few positions, but the one position that looks extremely thin on the first two days is running back. This mock draft only had a few backs selected, including both Notre Dame running backs (who could both end up in the 1st round) as well as Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson.

We'll see how that fact affects the veteran running back market before the draft takes place.