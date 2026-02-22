2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

2026 NFL mock draft: Complete 3rd-round predictions
65. Arizona Cardinals: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
66. Tennessee Titans: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
68. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jets): Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State
69. Houston Texans (from Giants): Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
70. Cleveland Browns: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
71. Washington Commanders: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
73. New Orleans Saints: Austin Barber, OL, Florida
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
75. Miami Dolphins: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Cowboys): Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton, EDGE/DL, Alabama
78. Indianapolis Colts: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
79. Atlanta Falcons: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami
80. Baltimore Ravens: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Steelers): Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
82. Minnesota Vikings: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
83. Carolina Panthers: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
84. Green Bay Packers: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame
87. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles): Justin Joly, TE, NC State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
89. Chicago Bears: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
90. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri
91. Buffalo Bills: Kage Casey, OL, Boise State
92. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Zuhn III, OL, Texas A&M
93. Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
94. Denver Broncos: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
95. New England Patriots: Brenen Thompson, WR, Texas A&M
96. Seattle Seahawks: Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan
97. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
The third round of this 2026 NFL mock draft shows off the depth of this class at a few positions, including the wide receiver spot. There are a lot of receivers that could end up flying off the board within the first two days of the draft, which is why it wouldn't be shocking to see some teams offload veterans with big contracts and reset the clock there.
Over the course of this mock draft, we're also seeing the depth of this class at the linebacker position being flexed a little bit. The Denver Broncos are a team that could be in the market for a linebacker as early as the 1st round, but in this scenario, they take the last linebacker in all three rounds, and Bryce Boettcher of Oregon has the type of ability and traits to start from Day 1.
It's a really talented class at a few positions, but the one position that looks extremely thin on the first two days is running back. This mock draft only had a few backs selected, including both Notre Dame running backs (who could both end up in the 1st round) as well as Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson.
We'll see how that fact affects the veteran running back market before the draft takes place.
