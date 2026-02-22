2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

I don’t know why it didn’t really click until just now, but the fact that John Harbaugh is the New York Giants’ head coach makes this selection a complete no-brainer if Caleb Downs is available. Harbaugh has had Kyle Hamilton for the last handful of years in Baltimore, and we’ve seen just how important Hamilton was to that entire operation, reflected in the way the Ravens paid him as well.

Caleb Downs may not be a one-for-one copy of Kyle Hamilton, but we know how important this position is for Harbaugh regardless of what the “norm” is around the NFL as far as the positional value at this point in the draft. Not only would Downs potentially be valued more highly by the Giants than other teams, but he’s probably also just flat-out the best player on the board here. He might be the best player on the board, regardless of position, after Jeremiyah Love.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The offensive line is going to be a consistent theme for the Cleveland Browns in this mock draft and for the duration of the 2026 offseason. The Browns, as we’ve been discussing for months, have a wide variety of offensive linemen set to hit NFL free agency, including their entire starting five.

It’s possible that we’ll see them retain some of those players, but it’s also possible that we’ll see them just go heavy on the offensive line in this year’s draft. And honestly, this would not be a bad year to do just that.

Spencer Fano would be a really nice pick for the Browns here with his combination of size, athleticism, and power at the right tackle spot. He’d be able to slot into the starting lineup right away and help new head coach Todd Monken establish an identity as a run-first team.