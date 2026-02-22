2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

We promised some big-time trades in this mock draft scenario, and just trust that they are coming. The Kansas City Chiefs will be involved, and this pick is a direct response to the trade they make. More on that later.

For the time being, the Chiefs already have enough players set to hit free agency in the secondary that it wouldn’t be shocking at all to see them go after a cornerback prospect in this slot. And Mansoor Delane could be the ideal fit for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense with his man coverage skills in combination with Spagnuolo’s affinity for blitzing.

The Chiefs’ defense has been the biggest reason for their team’s success, as the offense has sputtered a bit in recent years. They haven’t drafted overly well and need some picks to make an immediate impact. Delane could step right into the starting lineup as a CB1.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Cincinnati Bengals fans, you can rejoice. This mock draft does not include a Caleb Downs selection for the Bengals. And maybe that isn’t cause for rejoicing, because Downs is a special prospect. And Bengals fans would probably sprint to buy his jersey, being an Ohio State guy.

With that said, the idea of the Bengals just being backed into a corner with this pick of taking the top defensive player on the board might not be a foregone conclusion. The Bengals also have needs on the offensive line, and they have to figure out a way to keep Joe Burrow upright.

The future of the franchise depends on it. Getting an offensive lineman with this selection would be a great investment because the Bengals certainly don’t have that unit figured out at this point. And Francis Mauigoa could slot in as the starter at either right tackle or right guard, whichever the Bengals feel is the more obvious need.