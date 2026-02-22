2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

11. Miami Dolphins: Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

The Miami Dolphins are ripping this thing down to the studs, and they’re probably right to do so. They’ve already moved on from a couple of big contracts and older veterans by cutting Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill. Up next, you would have to assume they’re going to be moving on very soon from Tua Tagovailoa, so it will be fascinating to see what the pivot is at the quarterback position.

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley know that this is a long-term project, very clearly. And what should you do when you’re in the midst of such a long-term rebuild? You should go after the trenches.

The Dolphins have a chance in this draft to really upgrade the offensive and defensive lines, as well as take advantage of the depth of this cornerback class. Starting off a huge haul in this draft with arguably the best IOL in the crop is a wise move.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

This would probably be the ideal outcome for the Dallas Cowboys. The closer we get to the NFL Draft, the more I start to think that a player like Sonny Styles – even as an off-ball linebacker – is going to be tremendously valued by teams for a variety of reasons.

He’s an elite athlete with “create-a-player” size at the linebacker position. He’s a converted safety with great cover skills, range, and playmaking ability. He can attack the line of scrimmage, he’s got great football character, and he might be a top-5 overall player in this class.

If the Cowboys are able to capitalize on the devaluing of the receiver position, I don’t think they’d complain about it. And they’re not done making big splashes in this mock draft with a trade coming up in the next handful of picks that I think Cowboys fans will love.