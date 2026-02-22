2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have a pressing need for a wide receiver, but they have maybe one more year with Matthew Stafford, and need to approach the 2026 season as though that will be the case. The Rams are all-in on the current window with Stafford, but they also have some long-term questions at the wide receiver position.

Davante Adams isn’t going to play forever. Puka Nacua is amazing, but you also have to wonder how much you can rely on his availability over the long haul of a season. Getting more receiver help and being able to keep things chugging along in the event of an injury could be an underrated play for Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay.

Makai Lemon has been drawing some comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown and those comparisons look justified. He’s tailor-made for an offense like McVay’s and could be a superstar in this situation. He won’t have to move very far, either.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Baltimore Ravens brought in Jesse Minter as their new head coach, and we know what he brings to the table as a defensive coordinator. Minter is exceptional when it comes to scheming up a defense, and he’s found ways to make things work no matter what personnel the Chargers have had in recent years. He’s the tide raising the boats in the harbor.

With that in mind, the Ravens definitely need to address the defensive front in this draft class. If you can raise the level of play in the trenches, you can raise the floor for your entire team. Winning the line of scrimmage is going to be essential for Minter to have success right away with this team, and Keldric Faulk could be an ideal fit.

The presence he brings off the edge, the upside athletically, as well as positional versatility, also make this a no-brainer pickup.