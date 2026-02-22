2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Buccaneers are entering what I would consider to be a make-or-break year with the organization as currently constructed here in 2026. The Bucs brought back Todd Bowles, and they’ve obviously gotten into the habit of running it back under general manager Jason Licht.

Licht has done a great job of building this roster around multiple quarterbacks, but the Bucs’ collapse this past year cannot be ignored and the pressure should be on this season. But I like the decision to run it back with 10 other teams already in the market for new coaches.

The Bucs are almost certainly going to address the linebacker and EDGE positions in free agency so they can get to the draft without any huge needs. I think this pick could be either a corner or someone like Akheem Mesidor, even though he’s a bit on the older side for a rookie pass rusher.

McCoy is a bit of a risk here, but he also might be the best bang for your buck as the top corner in the class when healthy.

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

I don’t mind the Jets’ wide receiver situation as currently constructed. They’ve obviously got Garrett Wilson (for now) and AD Mitchell came in from the very trade that provided them with this selection in the first place. Ultimately, when you look at it on paper, it doesn’t look as great to send Sauce Gardner away for two receivers and a future pick, but the Jets have to add building blocks.

And when you can get a potential star at a premium position, that’s a good use of NFL Draft real estate. If the Jets could get Jordyn Tyson in this pick slot, maybe they would start having some conversations about trading away Garrett Wilson. Right now, they really have no reason to do that.

Even with Wilson in for the long haul, AD Mitchell as a dart throw, the Jets need to keep setting the table for their QB of the future.