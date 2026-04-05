2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

19. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

The Panthers have already made a couple of really notable additions to their defense this offseason with Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd upgrading the front seven via NFL Free Agency. And even after signing Trevon Moehrig last year, the Panthers could boost their defense even further by adding Dillon Thieneman.

We have pretty consistently been putting Kenyon Sadiq in this pick slot for Carolina, but what if they go for a Ducks prospect on the other side of the ball? Nick Scott, who had 111 total tackles last season, has given up a QB rating into his coverage of 121.4 over the last two seasons combined.

The Panthers also were 31st in the NFL in red zone defense last year. As much improvement as they showed on that side of the ball, a playmaker on the back end like Thieneman could take them to the next level.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys are such an interesting team in this draft. They have needs all over their defense, and even with two first-round picks, it just feels like any mock draft you put together leaves them feeling incomplete. But Rome wasn’t built in a day, right?

The Cowboys have needs on the defensive front, at corner, at linebacker, and at safety. So no matter what combination you go with in round one, I’m not sure you can go wrong at this point. The Cowboys took Jermod McCoy earlier, and here they get TJ Parker. If you had put those guys to the Cowboys in mock drafts before the start of the season, you would have needed a couple of top-10 overall picks.

Parker had a phenomenal 2024 season and helped himself a lot at the Senior Bowl. He’s big, powerful, and if he can keep that 2024 form consistent, he’d be a steal this late in the 1st round.